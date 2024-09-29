Protests erupt in IIOJK following assassination of Hassan Nasrallah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Massive protests erupted in different parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the assassination of Hezbollah top leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hassan Nasrallah, widely revered in Kashmir for his steadfast resistance against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the broader Zionist agenda in the middle East, was martyred by Israel in a ferocious aerial attack in Lebanon.

People took to the streets in protest, expressing their grief and anger following Hezbollah’s confirmation of Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

Widespread demonstrations and shutdowns were reported across multiple districts, including Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, and Bandipora.

In Srinagar, large crowds, including children carrying black flags, filled the streets of areas such as Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Sheri Bhat, Zadibal, Shalimar, Lal-Bazar, Bagwanpora, Bemina Hazratbal, and Ashaibagh. Protests also erupted in Budgam town and surrounding areas, as well as in Magam, Narbal, Pattan, Bandipore, and numerous other localities.

Demonstrators chanted anti-Israel and anti-U.S. slogans while voicing strong support for resistance movements, demanding an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

“My heart is shattered; today feels like a dark day,” said Tabish Abbas, a protester from Zadibal. “He was one of the few voices of resistance in the Middle East, fighting for the oppressed. I feel as if my very strength has been taken from me.”

Another protestor, Fazil Hussain, expressed his admiration, stating, “Nasrallah was my role model. When I heard of his martyrdom, I knew I couldn’t stay home. I had to join the protest and honor his legacy.”

Hundreds of women also participated in the demonstrations. Shaafia, a participant, shared her emotional turmoil: “I’m still struggling to come to terms with what has happened. I feel shocked and devastated, and I’m at a loss for words to express my feelings.

”

Meanwhile, senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to the micro-blogging platform ‘X’ to honor Hassan Nasrallah, posting a picture of him with the poignant caption: “Martyrs don’t die; they live on in our hearts as an inspiration.”

Political leader Riyaz Bedar organized a funeral prayer in absentia for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at Bedar House in Pattan, honoring his legacy and contributions to the resistance movement.

National Conference leader and Member of Indian parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah addressed a late-night protest march in Budgam, stating, "Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah sacrificed his own son for the cause of resistance."

He called for participation in the struggle and ultimately achieved martyrdom on that path.

"May we all aspire to meet the same fate as Nasrallah."

Agha Ruhullah also canceled his campaign en route to Rafiabad, posting on X, “I had to call off my campaign due to this great tragedy. I am truly sorry and ask for your understanding.”

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), announced on her X account, “I am canceling my campaign in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, particularly Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this moment of profound grief and exemplary resistance.”

NC candidate for Sonawari, Hilal Akbar Lone, also canceled his campaign, expressing, “Our events for tomorrow are canceled in light of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom. Our hearts are shattered.”

Dr Sameer Siddiqui, a prominent scholar from South Kashmir, described Nasrallah as a figure who fulfilled a divine mission, stating, “He has returned to the mercy of God, to him we belong, and to him we shall return.”

These widespread protests demonstrate the profound emotions and solidarity among the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for Hassan Nasrallah and the broader anti-Israel resistance movement.