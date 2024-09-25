Open Menu

Protests Erupt In Muzaffarabad Against Forced Elections In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Thousands of people took to the streets in Muzaffarabad today to protest against the second phase of forced elections in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protests, organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, were attended by a large number of citizens, migrants, and leaders from various political and religious parties.

Protesters waved black flags and carried banners reading “We want freedom, not elections” and “No elections, only referendum”.

They chanted slogans against Indian military occupation, demanding freedom and self-determination.

Leaders like Aziz Ahmed Ghazali, Showkat Meer, and Mushatq islam addressed the protesters, terming the elections a “farce” and a “ploy” by the Indian government to hoodwink the international community. They emphasized that no elections could replace the right to self-determination and freedom.

The protesters marched towards the UN observer office, demanding international intervention to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

