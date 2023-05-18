UrduPoint.com

Protests Erupted Across AJK Against Upcoming G-20 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Protests erupted across AJK against upcoming G-20 summit

Protests processions across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) continued under the aegis of Pasban-e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the proposed meetings of G-20 countries in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Protests processions across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) continued under the aegis of Pasban-e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the proposed meetings of G-20 countries in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Hundreds of students, professors, lecturers, and citizens participated in the protest demonstration against Indian state oppression by waving black flags, and carrying banners and placards calling on G-20 member states to boycott the meeting in the disputed state.� They also marched from MUST University to Chowk Shaheedan in Mirpur city of AJK on Thursday.

The students of Mirpur University of Science and Technology were chanting slogans like "Boycott Boycott G-20 Boycott," and " Indian tyrants leave Jammu Kashmir".� While addressing the rally, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that holding a meeting of the G-20 in a disputed state recognized by the United Nations is an open violation of the rules of the international organization.

He urged that the permanent members of the Security Council must boycott the meetings in the disputed state as the 4.4 million people of the state not only reject the proposed meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party government hosted by Narendra Modi, but also call it Indian nefarious agenda to divert world's attention from deteriorating situation towards normalcy.

He maintained that India wants to prove its forced sovereignty over the state by conducting this summit.

Dr. Mirza Aslam said the proposed meeting in Srinagar and Leh might lead to the deprivation of civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir.

"G-20 countries should reject Indian military and political motives behind the meetings", he added.

Dr. Asghar Ali Khan said that according to the United Nations, the G2-0 meeting hosted by an aggressor country in a disputed state was illegal.� Dr. Sohaib said Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, and China should boycott the meetings in Kashmir to show their respect for human values.

Dr. Muhammad Altaf said that the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir reject Indian military rule.� Dr. Saira Shah said the G-20 countries should boycott the meetings under the supervision of the Government of India considering the public sentiments inside Srinagar.� The anti-India rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Dean Faculty of Science Dr. Mirza Aslam, Dr. Asghar Ali Khan Director of the Institute of Islamic Studies, Dr. Sohaib Ahmed, Chairman International Relations Dr. Muhammad Altaf, Director Student Affairs Ansar Ali, Mustafa Inqalabi Lecturer Islamic Studies, Bashir Ahmed, Usman Ali Hashim and others.

Earlier, protest demonstrations were also held in Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions.

Related Topics

India Protest World Technology United Nations Turkey China Narendra Modi Student Jammu Srinagar Lead Indonesia Saudi Arabia Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of European Bank for Re ..

25 seconds ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

37 seconds ago
 Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by ..

Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by 26%

46 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement b ..

UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine for ..

56 seconds ago
 UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks ..

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks to Ukraine - UK Deputy Defense ..

4 minutes ago
 Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.