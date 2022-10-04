Protests held across AJK due to scuffle in assembly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Protest demonstrations were held in Muzaffarabad and other areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday over the call of opposition parties against the misbehavior of a minister with former premier AJK Raja Farooq Haider during the legislative assembly session the other day.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani tossed a mobile phone at former prime minister after a hard talk during debate on a privilege motion moved by opposition leader Ch. Latif Akbar. He then tried to rush towards Farooq Haider, but was prevented from doing so by his colleagues.

Soon after that protest demonstrations were held outside the assembly building and other areas of the city but latter protesters dispersed after opposition and government members initiated a dialogue to settle down the issue.

But latter, late night opposition after failure of the negotiation had announced to carryout protest rallies throughout the territory against the incident.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas had telephoned Raja Farooq Haider Khan and tendered an apology but opposition was demanding removal of the minister and suspension of his assembly membership which was not accepted.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Press Club and chanted slogans against the minister. They demanded removal of the minister from the cabinet and suspension of assembly membership.

They said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) had polluted the political atmosphere of Azad Kashmir and they will not allow the present rulers to crush decades old traditions and friendly political atmosphere of the region.

The demonstration was led by Pakistan peoples' party (PPP) leaders Ch. Latif Akbar and Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi.