Protests held against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Massive protests held against desecration of Holy Quran in different cities of Sindh in which people strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran and demanded to award severe punishment to all who were involved in the incident

HYDERABAD/BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Massive protests held against desecration of Holy Quran in different cities of Sindh in which people strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran and demanded to award severe punishment to all who were involved in the incident.

In Hyderabad, different religious, political and social organizations including Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, Pakistan Wapda employees Pegham Union (Reistered), High Court Bar Association took out a rally to register their protest against the tragic act of desecration.

In Mirpurkhas, BTC Church administration also organized protest rally and protest demonstration in the premises of Church here Friday.

The speakers from the BTC Church local administration said that anyone who believed in the holy books cannot condone such abominable acts of desecration of the holy scriptures of any faith. Freedom of expression should never be used to demean others, they said.

The Christian community of Mirpurkhas condemns such actions and wants to assure our Muslim brothers that we realize their suffering and stand with them in solidarity, they added.

In Badin, Jamait Islami also took out a massive rally against the desecration of the Holy Quran and demanded of Sweden Government to halt such type of incidents which had tormented the religious sentiments of Muslims across the world.