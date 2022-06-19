UrduPoint.com

Protests Held Against Rising Inflation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Protests held against rising inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Protest demonstrations were staged here on Sunday by various social organizations against the rising inflation in the country.

Pakistan Trade Union, Defense Campaign Hyderabad, Sindhi Women's Organization, Hari Committee and other organizations protested outside the Press Club and urged the government to take steps to curb inflation.

Advocate Nisar Chandio, Samar Jatoi, Shehzadi Bhurgari and others said that people were worried about the rising trend of inflation.

The government should take practical steps to control inflation, they stressed.

Related Topics

Protest Hyderabad Jatoi Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

20 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

20 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.