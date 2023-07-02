Open Menu

Protests Held Over Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Protests held over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The residents of Hyderabad took to the streets here on Sunday to condemn the desecration of the Holy Book by an individual in Sweden and they urged the government to give a strong diplomatic reaction to the Swedish government over the incident.

A rally was taken out from Siddique Akbar Mosque Chowk to Cloth Market Road in which a large number of citizens participated.

Pir Syed Abdul Ghani Shah, Ahmed Qasimi and other speakers at the rally expressed their utter outrage over the incident and demanded the death penalty for the blasphemer.

They said by showing profanity to the Holy Book was a vile act and a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of Muslims globally.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's lawyer's forum, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and other religious parties and groups also condemned the incident in their statements.

