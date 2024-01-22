Protests In Srinagar Against Sealing Of Mosque’s Bank Accounts By Modi Regime
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 08:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government while blatantly interfering in religious matters has sealed the bank accounts of a masjid in Srinagar, triggering forceful anti-India protest demonstrations in the city.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the bank accounts of the masjid, named after prominent Sufi cleric Khwaja Habibullah Nowshahri, were frozen in the Nowshehra area of Srinagar. The move triggered protests.
Speaking to the media, the protesters said the authorities have sealed the accounts on the baseless charge of “misappropriation” of funds at the historical mosque.
They said that interference in religious matters has increased manifold since the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken charge of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.
The protesters strongly denied the allegations and said that they have been asking for proof from authorities for the past many weeks, but they have failed to provide any proof. The protesters said that the act was part of the larger conspiracy to take over the charge of the masjid and a khanqah, located adjacent to the masjid.
