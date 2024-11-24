Protests, invasions aren’t viable to secure any prisoner release: PML-N

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Resorting to protests and invasions is not a viable way to secure the release of any prisoner, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member National Assembly Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Sunday.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, during a press conference, stressed that such actions do not contribute to meaningful change or progress.

He questioned the motives behind PTI’s efforts to invade the Federal capital, asking what more the protesters aimed to achieve when some PTI leaders had already voluntarily offered to be arrested.

He expressed concern that certain politicians are prioritizing chaos over the country’s development, warning that this approach endangers both national progress and the future of the youth.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry further criticized PTI for its role in spreading anarchy, questioning what the party had accomplished during its four years in power.