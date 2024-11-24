Open Menu

Protests, Invasions Aren’t Viable To Secure Any Prisoner Release: PML-N

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Protests, invasions aren’t viable to secure any prisoner release: PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Resorting to protests and invasions is not a viable way to secure the release of any prisoner, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member National Assembly Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Sunday.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, during a press conference, stressed that such actions do not contribute to meaningful change or progress.

He questioned the motives behind PTI’s efforts to invade the Federal capital, asking what more the protesters aimed to achieve when some PTI leaders had already voluntarily offered to be arrested.

He expressed concern that certain politicians are prioritizing chaos over the country’s development, warning that this approach endangers both national progress and the future of the youth.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry further criticized PTI for its role in spreading anarchy, questioning what the party had accomplished during its four years in power.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prisoner Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

22 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

22 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

22 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

22 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan