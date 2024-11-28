Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, terming protests on occasions of national importance as ‘not a good tradition’, on Wednesday, stressed that in politics, national interests must be preferred over personal gains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, terming protests on occasions of national importance as ‘not a good tradition’, on Wednesday, stressed that in politics, national interests must be preferred over personal gains.

Sharjeel Memon, while speaking to the media outside the NAB court in Karachi, appreciated efficient role of Interior Minister Mohsan Naqvi in dealing with the situation through a well planned strategy.

During the protest, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi mobilized the entire government machinery and did everything to incite the violence as PTI sought casualties to exploit for political purposes, he said adding, ” However, the interior minister remained active and, through a well-planned strategy, prevented PTI's objectives from being realized.”

Bushra Bibi and CM KP, announced on the container, they would take PTI founder with them, but they were the first to flee when the police took action, he noted and urged the public to reject violence for political gains.

He also criticized the misuse of the government machinery while referring to statements attributed to some MNAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revealing that the CM KP provided them with government funds to fill vehicles for the protest.

Sharjeel said protest is everyone's right but protesters should not be armed with weapons or tear gas guns and compared the protest to the events of May 9, stating that PTI intended to orchestrate similar incidents.

Senior Minister pointed out that PTI organizes protests on significant events, such as the visit of the Chinese President, negotiations with the IMF, and now the visit of the President of Belarus. He alleged that those who fund PTI aim to incite protests in Pakistan during critical moments.

No country allows armed groups to attack police and security forces or to set fire to government property therefore those who took up arms must be brought to justice, he emphasized. The purpose of a protest is not to hold the country or the Federal capital hostage with armed groups. He warned that if such actions are tolerated, armed groups could emerge anywhere in the future.

PTI members should seek relief through legal channels, Sharjeel Memon suggested and said that PPP leadership, too, have been attending court proceedings for years, and despite having a government in Sindh, they never resorted to such actions.