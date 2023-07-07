Protests, rallies held in Balochistan following Quran desecration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The citizens of Balochistan on Friday expressed grief over and strongly condemned the despicable act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Yaum-e-Taqaddus Quran (day for the protection of the Holy Quran's sanctity) was observed across the province to express outrage over the desecration incident in Sweden recently.

The Holy Quran is the red-line of the Muslim Ummah, and its desecration cannot be tolerated, the protesters chanted in rallies, organized across the province including Quetta to express deep dismay over the grave matter.

They underscored that the desecration had deeply affected Muslims globally and called for stronger action to prevent such acts from recurring.

The members of all political parties have actively participated in the protests and rallies held in various cities of the province to convey a message of unity over the mischievous act as the sanctity of the Holy Quran is an integral part of our faith and all Muslims are united in grief.

The protestors urged the international community at large to prevent such vile acts, which are perpetrated with the ulterior motive to provoke and incite religious hatred and violence.

They said that the international community should raise its collective voice against Islamophobia and work together to promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

During the Friday prayer, the Imams of masajid (prayer leaders) expressed their strong condemnation of this attack and said that they would not tolerate the insulting the holy Quran.

They said "It is undoubtedly a provocative Islamophobic hate crime committed under the guise of freedom of expression.

Such offensive acts deeply hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world."