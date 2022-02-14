UrduPoint.com

Protests Staged Against Brutal Killings Of Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Protest demonstrations were staged here on Monday against the killing of six members of the Bhand community, including a police officer, over an agricultural land dispute near Qazi Ahmed town of district Shaheed Benazirabad

Members of various political and social organizations, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and civil society protested in front of the Hyderabad Press Club against the Nawab Wali Muhammad tragedy.

Workers of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Sindh Action Committee, Awami Workers Party led by Prof.

Imdad Chandio, Amir Ali Thebo, Waqas Rattar and others staged a protest and demanded arrest of the accused involved in killing 6 farmers.

Protesters chanted slogans calling for the arrest of the farmers' killers.

Meanwhile, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, Sindh United Party, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz and other nationalist parties have announced a strike across Sindh on Tuesday against the brutal killing of farmers near Qazi Ahmed.

