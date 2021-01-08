Protests to express solidarity with the people of Hazara community intensify

(@fidahassanain)

Following Karachi and Quetta, Lahore and Islamabad are also witnessing solidarity protests for the people of Hazara community which refused to bury their loved ones on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Countrywide protests have begun to express solidarity with the members of Hazara community which have refused to bury their loved ones killed in Mach area.

Following protests in Karachi, the protests have started in Lahore and other parts of the country.

The protests intensified after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that people of Hazara community should bury their loved ones first and then he would visit the community people in Quetta.

On other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he could not share as to why Prime Minister Imran Khan was not visiting Quetta where the people of Hazara community were staging their sin along with bodies of Mach incident.

Karachi has already been witnessing a major protest against the Federal government for last couple of days but now these protests have spread to many other parts of the country.

A group of people has been staging sit-in in front of Punjab’s Governor house in Lahore for last three days, and now the main road connecting Lahore with Pattoki has also been blocked by protestors who have come out to show solidarity the people of Hazara community.

The people are also holding protests at Babu Sabu Motorway Interchage, Imamia Colony, Kalma Chowk and Chungi Amer Sadhu. The traffic on all major roads of the provincial capital has been blocked.

After a major protest sit-in was staged in Islamabad, protests were also being held in other cities of the Punjab including Hafizabad.

Prime Imran Khan had earlier asked the people of Hazara community to bury their loved ones.

“Don’t blackmail Prime Minister,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, vowing that he was ready to visit Quetta today if they buried their loved ones first.

Hazara peoples’ protest has entered the 6th day and the protestors at the main site have been demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit at the site.