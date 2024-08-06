Protests Will Worsen Economic Crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday said that protests and strikes were not solutions to the problems facing the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday said that protests and strikes were not solutions to the problems facing the country.
Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for combined political efforts towards economic recovery.
"Protests will only exacerbate Pakistan's problems," he said.
Minister urged political parties and leaders to learn from past mistakes, emphasizing that economic recovery requires the combined efforts of all stakeholders.
He specifically called on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to focus their efforts and resources on providing alternative suggestions for improving the economy rather than engaging in protests.
He encouraged constructive politics over disruptive behavior.
Answering a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has never campaigned against state institutions, unlike PTI.
He said that PTI was conducting propaganda against Pakistan abroad and damaging the country's reputation for their political gains.
He condemned the character assassination of state institution heads and the derogatory campaigns against the country's martyrs as extremely shameful.
The minister called for unity and constructive political engagement to address Pakistan's economic issues.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima18 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation18 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road18 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar28 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive38 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains58 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago