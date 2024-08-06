Open Menu

Protests Will Worsen Economic Crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday said that protests and strikes were not solutions to the problems facing the country

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for combined political efforts towards economic recovery.

"Protests will only exacerbate Pakistan's problems," he said.

Minister urged political parties and leaders to learn from past mistakes, emphasizing that economic recovery requires the combined efforts of all stakeholders.

He specifically called on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to focus their efforts and resources on providing alternative suggestions for improving the economy rather than engaging in protests.

He encouraged constructive politics over disruptive behavior.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has never campaigned against state institutions, unlike PTI.

He said that PTI was conducting propaganda against Pakistan abroad and damaging the country's reputation for their political gains.

He condemned the character assassination of state institution heads and the derogatory campaigns against the country's martyrs as extremely shameful.

The minister called for unity and constructive political engagement to address Pakistan's economic issues.

