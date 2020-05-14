Protocol Officers appointed

Sindh Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has notified on the recommendation of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and with the approval of the Competent Authority, Chief Secretary Sindh, the appointment of candidates to the post of Assistant Protocol Officer (BS-16), Protocol Cell, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department with immediate effect on the terms and conditions mentioned in offer letters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has notified on the recommendation of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and with the approval of the Competent Authority, Chief Secretary Sindh, the appointment of candidates to the post of Assistant Protocol Officer (BS-16), Protocol Cell, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department with immediate effect on the terms and conditions mentioned in offer letters.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the candidateswho had been appointed are Yaseen Ali, Shezeen MemonMunawar Ahmed Arbab, Meesam Raza Abbasi, Ahmed Bux and Ansar Hussain.