UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protocol Officers Appointed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:19 PM

Protocol Officers appointed

Sindh Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has notified on the recommendation of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and with the approval of the Competent Authority, Chief Secretary Sindh, the appointment of candidates to the post of Assistant Protocol Officer (BS-16), Protocol Cell, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department with immediate effect on the terms and conditions mentioned in offer letters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has notified on the recommendation of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and with the approval of the Competent Authority, Chief Secretary Sindh, the appointment of candidates to the post of Assistant Protocol Officer (BS-16), Protocol Cell, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department with immediate effect on the terms and conditions mentioned in offer letters.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the candidateswho had been appointed are Yaseen Ali, Shezeen MemonMunawar Ahmed Arbab, Meesam Raza Abbasi, Ahmed Bux and Ansar Hussain.

Related Topics

Sindh Post SPSC

Recent Stories

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

21 minutes ago

EU ambassador meets Ijaz Shah, offers 150 mln Euro ..

2 minutes ago

Greece to open hundreds of beaches with social dis ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor greeted on recovery from Coronaviru ..

6 minutes ago

64000 wheat bags seized from 8 godowns in Qasba Sh ..

6 minutes ago

11600 wheat bags stored in private warehouses seiz ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.