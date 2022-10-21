Proud moment as Pakistan exits FATF grey list again under PML-N leadership: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was the proud moment for the whole nation and the coalition government as the country had exited from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

"Congratulations to the nation and the coalition government as Pakistan exists from the FATF grey list. Today, Pakistan gets two good news simultaneously," she said in a series of tweets while referring to Imran Khan's disqualification in the Toshakhana case as another positive development for the country.

She said it was the second time that Pakistan's name was removed from the grey list under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). "It was Nawaz Sharif who first made sure removal of Pakistan's name for the grey list and now it is the hard work of Shehbaz Sharif led government which made that possible," she remarked.

Marriyum said it was an honour for the PML-N that both the times, the country had exited the grey list due to the hectic efforts of its leadership. All the allied parties in the government and their leadership deserved appreciation over the feat.

She said the national integrity and interest were supreme to the allied parties whether they were in the government or the opposition.

The minister congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto specially for accomplishing the feat in six months which could not be achieved in the last four years.

She also paid tribute to the relevant departments and ministries whose hard work paid the dividends.