Proud Moment For Nation To Beat India In Kabaddi World Cup: Chief Of The Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

Proud moment for nation to beat India in Kabaddi World Cup: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Friday said winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 final against arch rival India was an icing on the cake, which has made the whole nation proud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Friday said winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 final against arch rival India was an icing on the cake, which has made the whole nation proud.

He met the players of Pakistan National Kabaddi team at Air Headquarters here and felicitated them for winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020, which was held at Lahore, a PAF press release said.

The Air Chief during his interaction with the Kabaddi players had lauded their performance for bringing laurels to the country by winning the biggest event in the sport which was very popular in the rural areas of Pakistan.

The Air Chief noted that it was a proud moment for PAF, as 07 players including the captain Chief Warrant Officer Muhammad Irfan were part of the Pakistan Air Force Kabaddi team, which was also the title holder of National Championship. The Air Chief also awarded cash incentives to the national heroes.

