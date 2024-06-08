Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: PM Anwar

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that it was his long-cherished dream to launch a special protection program in AJK for the welfare of poor and economically less-privileged sections of society, which his government translated into reality

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that it was his long-cherished dream to launch a special protection program in AJK for the welfare of poor and economically less-privileged sections of society, which his government translated into reality.

Prime Minister Haq expressed these views while talking to a delegation of lawyers from District Bar Haveli that called on him in the state metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that a social protection program worth 10 billion rupees has been established. "Under this scheme, financial assistance would be provided to the poor, homeless, disabled, orphans, widows, and transgender people so that they could live a dignified life," the PM maintained. While referring to various initiatives the incumbent government had taken to improve governance in the region, the PM said that austerity measures introduced by the government had helped it save billions of rupees during the past year.

"Besides observing the utmost austerity in the use of public money, the government prevented misuse of public funds, illegal use of government vehicles, and auctioned hundreds of surplus vehicles," he expressed, adding that it was the first time that the budget of the Prime Minister's Secretariat was slashed by 51%.

He stated that an independent public service commission has also been established in the state to ensure recruitment on merit.

"The Accountability Bureau, which had been dormant for a long time, has now been reactivated," the PM said. The government, he said, should rid the region of mafias. "Mafias are now a thing of the past in Azad Kashmir," he added. "Today the governance system is back on track," the PM said, adding that good governance hinges on effective enforcement of laws and accountability systems.

Hailing the legal fraternity's role in society, the PM said that lawyers, being an educated section of society, should render their services to establish the rule of law. Assuring the visiting delegation of his all-out support, the PM said, "Being a lawyer, I do understand the lawyers' problems very well.".

Led by President District Bar Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed Advocate, the delegation was comprised of Shujaat Ali Advocate, Muzaffar Farooqui Advocate, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, and others. Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore was also present on this occasion.The delegation appreciated the good governance initiatives of the Prime Minister.

APP/ahr/378