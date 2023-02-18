UrduPoint.com

Proud Of Our Police Jawans For Valiant Actions; CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Proud of our police jawans for valiant actions; CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said we were proud of our police jawans who valiantly fought and thwarted the attack on Karachi Police Office.

He stated this on the occasion of the funerals of martyred police constables Ghulam Abbas and Saeed and last rites of KPO's Khakrub Amjad Masih, according to the spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister.

"Our police jawans fought bravely and sent the terrorists to hell," said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The CM said Amjad Masih by sacrificing his life proved that every citizen was ready to fight the enemies of the country.

He also laid wreaths on the bodies of cops and Khakrub.

Senior Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Zonal DIGPs Karachi, DIGPs of Security Branch, RRF, district SSPs, senior police officers and employees posted at CPO and relatives of martyrs attended the funerals.

