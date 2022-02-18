UrduPoint.com

Proud Of Traffic Officers For Not Sparing Anyone: Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Proud of traffic officers for not sparing anyone: Faisal Javed

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said he was proud of traffic police officers for not sparing anyone who violates the rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said he was proud of traffic police officers for not sparing anyone who violates the rules.

Reacting on issuance of a ticket on violation, he tweeted, "had to little speed up as was getting late to Mandi Bahawdin Jalsa -extremely sorry for that".

"Good-they issued me the ticket despite recognizing me", said adding, "everyone must obey the rules".

