Proud of traffic officers for not sparing anyone: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said he was proud of traffic police officers for not sparing anyone who violates the rules.

Reacting on issuance of a ticket on violation, he tweeted, "had to little speed up as was getting late to Mandi Bahawdin Jalsa -extremely sorry for that".

"Good-they issued me the ticket despite recognizing me", said adding, "everyone must obey the rules".