UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Proud Pakistan Awards' Director Calls On Women Development Minister

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:46 PM

'Proud Pakistan Awards' Director calls on Women Development Minister

Director of Proud Pakistan Awards Salman Ibrahini Monday called on Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Director of Proud Pakistan Awards Salman Ibrahini Monday called on Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza.

The minister during the meeting said that Women Complaint Cells were being run across the province under the Women Development Department.

Sixty-three women were also protected by financial and legal assistance, said a statement.

Syeda Shahla Raza added that the present government was enacting legislation to improve all laws to provide equal opportunities to women in every sector of life, while the Child Marriage Restraint Act, the Violence Prevention Act and the Harassment at Workplace Act were approved by the Sindh Assembly under the department.

She said there was scope for further improvement in this regard and the present Sindh government was implementing gender equality.

The Minister said that to enhance the lives of home-based workers, there was a need for further development of capabilities of women.

Earlier Salman Ibrahini informed the Minister that the Syeda Shahla Raza had been nominated for an award by the Proud Pakistan Awards in recognition of her valuable services. This year, Asifa Bhutto had also been nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards would be held in city of Houston, US in July-August, he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Marriage Houston Women All Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.