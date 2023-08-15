Proud to be part of Pak-China first collaborative feature Movie: Aasma Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Popular makeup artist and fashion designer Aasma Khan has said that she was proud to be part of the Pakistan-China first collaborative feature Movie "Ba'tie Girl.

Talking to APP, she said that she had also worked on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan which was one the successful project.

Aasma Khan said that she had done numerous international fashion photo shoots as well, adding that "I have completed my fashion designing from Hunerkada College of Visual & Performing Arts".

"I have always had an artistic mind since I was a little child and that mindset of always coming up with something creative and different that has prepared my mind for the role that I am playing today and who I am.

", she added.

She said: "I like working on eastern fashion because the idea of designing is to be versatile and not to restrict at any point. And my wardrobe has also been featured on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and in other artists music videos too." Aasma Khan said that Pakistani fashion industry needed to catch up with the Chinese fashion industry, because we were far behind them.

She suggested to new comers to remain consistent and keep on working hard to achieve the desired outcomes.