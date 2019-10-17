UrduPoint.com
Proud To Host Prince William, Kate Middleton: Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:39 PM

Proud to host Prince William, Kate Middleton: Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said he was glad to host the Royal couple Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said he was glad to host the Royal couple Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton in Lahore.

In a tweet on social media here, he said he was highly pleased on the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton to Lahore.

Chief Minister said Lahore is a city rich in culture, heritage and genuinely warm-heartedly welcome people.

"We believe Royal visit to Pakistan will enhance the bilateral relation between our two countries".

