Proud To Host Prince William, Kate Middleton: Usman Buzdar
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said he was glad to host the Royal couple Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton in Lahore.
In a tweet on social media here, he said he was highly pleased on the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton to Lahore.
Chief Minister said Lahore is a city rich in culture, heritage and genuinely warm-heartedly welcome people.
"We believe Royal visit to Pakistan will enhance the bilateral relation between our two countries".