Prova police arrest four, recover arms

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation against anti-social elements in the district.

According to police spokesman, a police party led by DSP Malik Abid Iqbal and SHO Rafiq conducted the search and strike operation at various parts of Prova Tehsil.

During the operation, the police checked a total of 25 houses in which they found a 30-bore pistol, five catridges, one 12-bore repeater with four bullets. The police held four persons and put them in the lock up.