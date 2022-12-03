UrduPoint.com

Prova Police Arrest Four, Recover Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation against anti-social elements in the district.

According to police spokesman, a police party led by DSP Malik Abid Iqbal and SHO Rafiq conducted the search and strike operation at various parts of Prova Tehsil.

During the operation, the police checked a total of 25 houses in which they found a 30-bore pistol, five catridges, one 12-bore repeater with four bullets. The police held four persons and put them in the lock up.

