Pro.VC Sindh University, IT Student Awarded Shields On Presenting Research Papers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pro VC and professor of Information Technology Dr. Azhar Ali Shah of Sindh University Campus Nowshro Feroze and Maria Soomro, a final year student of IT department of the campus, were awarded for presenting research papers on Computational Linguistics and Sindhi Language International at Benazir Bhutto University Nawab Shah.
The Vice Chancellor of Benazir University Prof. Dr.
Madad Ali Shah and former Chairman of Pakistan academy of Letters Prof. Dr. Qasim Baghio presented the prizes.
On this occasion, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah said that Khalid Sheikh, the in-charge of the Information Technology Department, and Ahsan Mughal, a final year student of Computer Science, are also included in the research papers presented by them and their joint efforts have earned this honor.
He termed it an example for others to work hard and take steps for the development of their society.
APP/nsm
