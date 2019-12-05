Provide children justice to make them responsible citizens: Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Thursday said that children could never become responsible citizens if they are deprived of justice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Thursday said that children could never become responsible citizens if they are deprived of justice.

Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day workshop on Child Justice issue at the Punjab Judicial Academy, he said that children were future of any society. He said that no significant steps were taken for provision of justice to children in the past. However, the LHC realised the need and established the first child court in Lahore and also started courses for judicial officers to enhance their skills for dealing with child cases, he added. He said that now our judges are performing well in respect of child justice.

Besides these steps, he said that appropriate atmosphere was also being provided to children in courts compared with the past.

He welcomed steps of holding workshops on important issues by the Punjab Judicial academy and expressed hope that the judicial officers would make these workshops part of their professional life.

Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Habibullah Amir also addressed the session and said that children were our future and they deserve special attention. He emphasised the need for providing protection to children.

Director General District Judiciary Ashtar Abbas, Sessions Judge (Human Resources) Sajid Ali Awan and PJA instructors and judicial officers attended the session.