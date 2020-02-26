UrduPoint.com
Provided Maximum Jobs And Full Share In Government Jobs: Moonis Elahi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:01 PM

provided maximum jobs and full share in government jobs: Moonis Elahi

PML has deep hearty relation with Balochistan, Ch Shujat Hussain as PM first time established Balochistan Rights Parliamentary Committee

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has always attached full importance to rights of Balochistan and role of this important province progress of Pakistan, even now the biggest functions on Pakistan Day in Balochistan are held under auspices of Pakistan Muslim League Youth Wing Balochistan, leadership of our party has deep hearty relation with the people of Balochistan, Ch Shujat Hussain as the Prime Minister for the rights of Balochistan and solution of its problems for the first time in the history had established Balochistan Rights Parliamentary Committee.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Muslim League central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi while talking to a delegation of PML Balochistan delegation in a meeting in Lahore.
Delegation included Dr Rafiullah, Bara’at Jan, Abdul Hadi, and Hameed Khan Achakzai. On this occasion, Rizwan Mumtaz Ali, Syed Shakir Hussain and President PML Youth Wing Syed Bilal Shirazi were also present.

Talking to the delegation, Moonis Elahi said that water, employment for the youth and provision of energy resources are among major problems of Balochistan. He said that I plead for Kalabagh dam also for Balochistan because from this dam Balochistan can also be provided water through separate barrage.
He said that maximum employment opportunities and full share in the government should be provided to the Balochistan youth.
Moonis Elahi also said that Pakistan Muslim League Balochistan reorganization be started soon and also indicated about full participation in the local bodies’ election in the province.
On this occasion, creation of Balochistan wing of the Eco Friends Pakistan, set up for elimination of environmental problems, was also announced. Regarding corona virus in Balochistan, Moonis Elahi also directed Eco Friends Balochistan to launch full awareness campaign.

