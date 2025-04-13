- Home
Providing Affordable Housing, Quality Infrastructure For Industrial Workers Govt's Top Priority: Salik Hussain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that providing affordable housing and quality infrastructure for industrial workers was the government's top priority.
He said this while inaugurating electricity supply to the newly constructed labour complex in Islamabad, said a press release issued here Sunday.
The labour complex has been completed by the Workers Welfare Fund.
The minister said such projects not only provide affordable and quality facilities but also ensure a better environment for industrial workers. He expressed the government’s determination to make available all possible resources for the welfare of the industrial workers.
He also directed for early allotment of the constructed houses and apartments to the deserving and eligible labour and workers.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain further said that the work on the second phase of the labour complex would commence soon to benefit more industrial workers with residential facilities.
On this occasion, Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed briefed that the second phase of the residential project would include all international-standard facilities.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain also visited over 1,500 constructed houses, flats, community centre and mosques. He appreciated the efforts of Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed and his team.
On this occasion, Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed also presented a commemorative shield to Chaudhry Salik Hussain.
