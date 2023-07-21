Open Menu

Providing Basic Health Facilities To Everyone, Top Priority: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Providing basic health facilities to everyone, top priority: DC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday vsited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inspected facilities being provided to the patients.

During the visit, he checked the Dressing Room, Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) rooms, emergency wards, CT scan room, laboratory and medicine stores.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Aijaz Samo briefed him about various matters of the Hospital.

The DC said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of the Sindh government, adding that no compromise would be made on healthcare facilities.

