UrduPoint.com

Providing Batter Health Facilities To The Masses The Top Priority Of The District Admin: Tariq Salam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Providing batter health facilities to the masses the top priority of the district admin: Tariq Salam

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to the people was the priority of the district administration and we will utilize all our resources in this regard.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions regarding the deployment of primary health centre staff while chairing the District Steering Committee meeting.

He emphasized the deployment of staff at all seats in all primary health centres and RHCs as well as the provision of medicines to facilitate the tourists coming to Galiyat.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized measures to complete the staffing of DHQ, Primary Health Center, and RHC, eliminate general duties and provide facilities and best medical services to the citizens and hoped that the health department will perform well.

He also stressed utilizing all possible resources for patients while improving ICU at DHQ and making Lady Health Worker Program effective, supply of medicines at all centres, presence of medical officers, action against absent staff, availability of equipment, round-the-clock electricity supply, and improvement of infrastructure.

The DC Abbottabad appreciated the work of the dentistry department in DHQ and issued instructions to ensure better facilities for the people and welcomed the improvement in the provision of facilities to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reviewed the performance of the Population Department and issued instructions to the Population Department to improve the health services.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Faisal Khanzada, Divisional Monitoring Officer (DMO) Syed Soheb Shah, MS DHQ Dr Asrar, Health Coordinator Dr Ashfaq, Noor Saba In-charge Health Services DHO Office, representative of Population Office Abbottabad and other officers.

Related Topics

Electricity Abbottabad Asrar All Best

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

10 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

11 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.