Providing batter health facilities to the masses the top priority of the district admin: Tariq Salam

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to the people was the priority of the district administration and we will utilize all our resources in this regard.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions regarding the deployment of primary health centre staff while chairing the District Steering Committee meeting.

He emphasized the deployment of staff at all seats in all primary health centres and RHCs as well as the provision of medicines to facilitate the tourists coming to Galiyat.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized measures to complete the staffing of DHQ, Primary Health Center, and RHC, eliminate general duties and provide facilities and best medical services to the citizens and hoped that the health department will perform well.

He also stressed utilizing all possible resources for patients while improving ICU at DHQ and making Lady Health Worker Program effective, supply of medicines at all centres, presence of medical officers, action against absent staff, availability of equipment, round-the-clock electricity supply, and improvement of infrastructure.

The DC Abbottabad appreciated the work of the dentistry department in DHQ and issued instructions to ensure better facilities for the people and welcomed the improvement in the provision of facilities to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reviewed the performance of the Population Department and issued instructions to the Population Department to improve the health services.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Faisal Khanzada, Divisional Monitoring Officer (DMO) Syed Soheb Shah, MS DHQ Dr Asrar, Health Coordinator Dr Ashfaq, Noor Saba In-charge Health Services DHO Office, representative of Population Office Abbottabad and other officers.