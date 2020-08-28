UrduPoint.com
Providing Best And Safe Travelling Facility To People To Priority: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Providing best and safe travelling facility to people to priority: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The spokesman for Trans Peshawar, a company that runs and manages Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Peshawar has said that providing best possible and safe travelling facilities to the people and safety of BRT buses were the top most priority of the company.

Talking over an incident of fire eruption on the roof of a BRT bus, the spokesman said no compromise would be made on safety of the passengers. The bus that caught fire was in warranty adding the initial assessment suggested that the fire on the rooftop of the hybrid bus was caused by the charging batteries.

He said all the passengers were immediately offloaded from the bus safely and taken out of the station.

No loss or human injury was reported in the incident.

The fire brigade and teams of Rapid Response doused the fire within 19 minutes and the service resumed soon after the fire was extinguished.

Moreover, he said a committee has been formed to thoroughly probe the fire incident adding the company which provided the buses has also been informed for an early inspection and probe of the matter.

He also stressed upon the public to utilize this best travelling facility in a polite manner and avoid sitting on seats reserved for disables and women.

He said in case of any incident people should immediately call on Trans Peshawar helpline No 477

