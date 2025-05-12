Providing best healthcare is our mission: Minister

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Monday that they were committed to providing best healthcare services to the people of Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said this during his visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan. The minister said that regular visits to government hospitals were helping assess ground realities and ensure better service delivery.

During the visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique was briefed by the hospital's principal and medical superintendent about available medical facilities.

He also met with the hospital faculty. The health minister launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the hospital. He visited the emergency and other wards, inquired about the health of patients, and reviewed the quality of medical services.

Medical Superintendents of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology and Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institute of Cardiology also briefed him about their facilities. He inspected the under-construction Mother and Child Block and received a detailed briefing from officials.