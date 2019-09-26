UrduPoint.com
Providing Best Service To Consumers Top Priority: Fesco

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:59 PM

Fesco Chief Executive Engr Fayyazul Hassan has said the provision of quality service to consumers is a top priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Fesco Chief Executive Engr Fayyazul Hassan has said the provision of quality service to consumers is a top priority.

Addressing a meeting of Jhang circle at Fesco headquarters here Thursday, he directed the officer to prepare a schedule for looking after feeders and start repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines.

He said that Fesco employees would be provided safe environment and steps would be taken to control incidents.

