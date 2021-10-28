Providing best services to consumers, protection of employees top priority: FESCO Chief

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) ,Engineer Bashir Ahmad said the provision of best services to consumers, and protection of rights of FESCO staff would be his top priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) ,Engineer Bashir Ahmad said the provision of best services to consumers, and protection of rights of FESCO staff would be his top priority.

Addressing a reception, the newly appointed CEO said that uninterrupted power supply to consumers was top priority of the company.

He stressed the need for the promotion of safety practices so that line staff could be protected from accidents.

Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Nawaz Kullah, Chief Engineer Development Rana Ayub, Company's Secretary Athar Ayub Chaudhary, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed, Chairman Hydro Union Construction Directorate Rafiq Gujjar and Superintendent Rana Jameel were also present on the occasion.