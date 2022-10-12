Providing best services to public top priority of NHMP: DIG Motorway North

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday said that providing the best services to the public on Motorways had been the top priority of the Motorway police.

"Providing quality services to the public traveling on Motorways is the top priority of NHMP which will further be improved," said DIG Motorway North Zone, Muhammad Yusuf Malik in a statement issued here.

While chairing the operational meeting of the Hazara Expressway E-35, Sector Office Mansehra, Yousuf was briefed by officers on different matters to which the Zonal Commander gave a few orders and termed the overall performance of Motorway Police as satisfactory.

On the occasion, the Zonal Commander said service to the public while traveling on the motorway had always been the distinguishing feature of the motorway police.

He was of the view that more and more people should be made aware of traffic rules and all resources must be used to prevent accidents.

Top performing officers would also be encouraged on monthly basis, he said.