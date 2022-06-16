UrduPoint.com

Providing Better Health Facilities To Masses Top Priority: Sec Health

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Providing better health facilities to masses top priority: Sec Health

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital on Thursday.

He checked the attendance of medical and paramedical staff, availability and supply of medicines and functionality of X-ray unit, ultrasound machine, dental unit and other medical machinery during the visit.

The Secretary also reviewed the hygiene situation in the hospital.

He reviewed the facilities provided in Medical, Surgical, Ortho, Gynecology, Paeds, Dialysis wards.

Muhammad Iqbal also visited the Hepatitis Control Unit of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the excellent service delivery.

The Secretary Health also inquired about the medical facilities being provided to the people in the hospital for treatment.

He took immediate notice of the complaints of non-availability of iron injections to dialysis patients and directed the Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority and MS DHQ hospital to provide immediate injections.

He directed to immediately activate the laundry of the hospital and submit a report and directed officials to contact with MEPCO officials for installation of transformer in the laundry.

He directed the MS and other staff of the hospital to make the service delivery in the hospital more efficient and effective and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Timely and provision of best medical facilities to masses was top priority of the government, he added.

The Secretary warned the staff that any mistreatment with patients and their families would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Government Best Top MEPCO

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

29 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

2 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.