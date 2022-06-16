Providing better health facilities to masses top priority: Sec Health

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital on Thursday.

He checked the attendance of medical and paramedical staff, availability and supply of medicines and functionality of X-ray unit, ultrasound machine, dental unit and other medical machinery during the visit.

The Secretary also reviewed the hygiene situation in the hospital.

He reviewed the facilities provided in Medical, Surgical, Ortho, Gynecology, Paeds, Dialysis wards.

Muhammad Iqbal also visited the Hepatitis Control Unit of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the excellent service delivery.

The Secretary Health also inquired about the medical facilities being provided to the people in the hospital for treatment.

He took immediate notice of the complaints of non-availability of iron injections to dialysis patients and directed the Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority and MS DHQ hospital to provide immediate injections.

He directed to immediately activate the laundry of the hospital and submit a report and directed officials to contact with MEPCO officials for installation of transformer in the laundry.

He directed the MS and other staff of the hospital to make the service delivery in the hospital more efficient and effective and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Timely and provision of best medical facilities to masses was top priority of the government, he added.

The Secretary warned the staff that any mistreatment with patients and their families would not be tolerated.