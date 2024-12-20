Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir visited the District Headquarter Hospital early morning to inspect healthcare services provided to patients

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir visited the District Headquarter Hospital early morning to inspect healthcare services provided to patients.

During her visit, Dr. Nazir ordered the immediate replacement of bedsheets and thoroughly reviewed the attendance of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff as per their duty rosters. She also assessed the hospital's cleanliness and administrative efficiency, emphasizing the need for maintaining high standards in patient care.

The DC interacted with the families of admitted patients to get feedback about the health facilities and services offered. Reviewing the progress of the ongoing revamping project at DHQ, she reiterated her priority to provide quality healthcare facilities to the citizens.

“I am fully committed to ensuring the best medical care for the people of Lodhran. The development projects under the hospital’s revamping plan are a cornerstone of this commitment,” Dr. Lubna Nazir remarked.

The DC also inspected the Universal Health Insurance counter, evaluating its registration performance and efficiency in extending health coverage to the public.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Aurangzeb Malik, Additional MS Dr. Farhan Sameja, Assistant Commissioner Irum Shehzadi, and other relevant officials were present.