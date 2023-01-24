UrduPoint.com

January 24, 2023

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was committed to provide better and quality medical facilities to the people of the state.

He expressed these views while talking to the Minister of Health Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali and Special Assistant for Health Dr. Sardar Mehmood Khan, who called on him here.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that improving the health sector was one of the government's top priorities. "It has been decided to name the Cardiac Hospital in Muzaffarabad after Burhan Wani Shaheed," he said, adding the institute would be made an independent organization.

During the meeting, the issues related to health, especially the reforms to improve the provision of health facilities in government hospitals were discussed.

AJK Prime Minister Ilyas Khan said that instructions had been issued to improve the sanitation system in hospitals so that patients and their relatives can be protected from diseases.

He further added that mobile units would be activated in the remote areas of Muzaffarabad in the first or second week of February.

"The health department has been asked to improve the quality of ambulances so that the patients and their families do not face any difficulties", he said.

AJK Minister for Health Dr. Ansar Abdali said that as per the directives and vision of AJK PM best health facilities were being provided to the masses in all state-owned health facilities at the district and tehsil level.

"Attendance of staff including doctors in all the hospitals and medical centers is being ensured whereas new machinery has been put in place removing old machinery", he said.

"AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan is the first PM of the state during whose tenure no kickback is taken from any contract, no commission is received from anyone," the minister said, adding it was for the first time that people's money was being spent on the welfare of common masses.

