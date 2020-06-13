Providing big relief in budget impossible in present situation of COVID-19: VP FPCCI

Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Dr Muhammad Arshad on Friday said the government was facing different challenges including economy so it was not possible for the government to provide any big relief in budget due to present situation of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Dr Muhammad Arshad on Friday said the government was facing different challenges including economy so it was not possible for the government to provide any big relief in budget due to present situation of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was striving hard to improve the national economy.

He said that the government had reduced price of cement in the budget which was playing a basic role in the construction industry, adding that more than 40 industries were interlinked with the construction industry and reduction in cement price would trickle down effect on them also.

He said the coronavirus had badly impact on revenue of the country and itwas difficult situation for the government to bridge the gape and maintain balance between the resources and issues.