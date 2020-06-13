UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Providing Big Relief In Budget Impossible In Present Situation Of COVID-19: VP FPCCI

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:41 AM

Providing big relief in budget impossible in present situation of COVID-19: VP FPCCI

Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Dr Muhammad Arshad on Friday said the government was facing different challenges including economy so it was not possible for the government to provide any big relief in budget due to present situation of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Dr Muhammad Arshad on Friday said the government was facing different challenges including economy so it was not possible for the government to provide any big relief in budget due to present situation of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was striving hard to improve the national economy.

He said that the government had reduced price of cement in the budget which was playing a basic role in the construction industry, adding that more than 40 industries were interlinked with the construction industry and reduction in cement price would trickle down effect on them also.

He said the coronavirus had badly impact on revenue of the country and itwas difficult situation for the government to bridge the gape and maintain balance between the resources and issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Price Chamber Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.