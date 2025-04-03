Open Menu

Providing Clean Water To People Responsibility Of Govt: Secretry PHE

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

Providing clean water to people responsibility of Govt: Secretry PHE



QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Imran Gichki on Thursday said that providing clean water to the people of cities including villages is the government's responsibility, clean water is the fundamental right of every citizen.

He said that after activation of 50 water filtration plants in Quetta, the work of rehabilitating water filtration plants is underway in a phased manner across the province.

He said that it is our responsibility to provide drinking water facilities to the people of the province, which is being done in an efficient manner.

He said that now water filtration plants are being made active in Duki, Pishin, Loralai and Kachhi and by April 30, water filtration plants would be made fully active in the above districts.

The Secretary PHE further said that providing drinking water to the people is our responsibility in which no negligence or negligence to be tolerated.



Due to drinking contaminated water, there is an alarming increase in heart, stomach, liver, lung and skin diseases, he said adding that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the supply of clean drinking water.

