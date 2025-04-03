Providing Clean Water To People Responsibility Of Govt: Secretry PHE
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM
Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Imran Gichki on Thursday said that providing clean water to the people of cities including villages is the government's responsibility, clean water is the fundamental right of every citizen
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Imran Gichki on Thursday said that providing clean water to the people of cities including villages is the government's responsibility, clean water is the fundamental right of every citizen.
He said that after activation of 50 water filtration plants in Quetta, the work of rehabilitating water filtration plants is underway in a phased manner across the province.
He said that it is our responsibility to provide drinking water facilities to the people of the province, which is being done in an efficient manner.
He said that now water filtration plants are being made active in Duki, Pishin, Loralai and Kachhi and by April 30, water filtration plants would be made fully active in the above districts.
The Secretary PHE further said that providing drinking water to the people is our responsibility in which no negligence or negligence to be tolerated.
He said that providing clean water to the people of cities or villages is the government's responsibility, clean water is the fundamental right of every citizen.
Due to drinking contaminated water, there is an alarming increase in heart, stomach, liver, lung and skin diseases, he said adding that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the supply of clean drinking water.
Recent Stories
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15
Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD
Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF
Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tar ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mira ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees4 minutes ago
-
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation4 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion4 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 154 minutes ago
-
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance6 minutes ago
-
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff6 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mirawas6 minutes ago
-
Ali Asghar assumes charge as Provincial Election Commissioner in Quetta4 minutes ago
-
Renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas passes away4 minutes ago
-
Govt fulfills promise with Rs 7.41 per unit relief to power consumers :Minister for Power Division S ..4 minutes ago
-
Providing clean water to people responsibility of Govt: Secretry PHE3 minutes ago
-
CTP's workshops contributed in declining traffic accidents3 minutes ago