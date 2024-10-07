Providing Eyesight To Visually Impaired Persons Is Noble Cause: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Lyallpur Eye Trust Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has said that providing eyesight to the visually impaired persons is undoubtedly a revolutionary step in the field of health in which district Faisalabad is on the top.
Presiding over a meeting of Lyallpur Eye Trust held here on Monday, the DC thanked the trustees for donating corneas and other resources for eye transplantation. He also appreciated the efforts and services of Vice-Chairman of the trust, Prof Dr. Muhammad Sultan, for the successful implementation of the eye transplant program.
Dr Muhammad Sultan said that cornea transplantation was being done successfully at the Allied Hospital and hundreds of visually impaired persons have got eyesight.
He said that cornea transplantation under Lyallpur Eye Trust was the first project of the country and Faisalabad was proud of it. Later, Major (Retd) Shah Nawaz ul Hassan also gave away a cheque for Rs500,000 to trust’s Secretary Mian Kamal Uddin and presented a book to Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir.
