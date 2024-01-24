Providing facilities to business community priority for economic stability

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer said that providing facilities to the business community was priority of the provincial government for the economic stability.

He expressed these views during surprise visit to Business Facilitation Center (BFC) here Wednesday and took briefing.

DC checked the service delivery at the counters of the Federal and provincial departments.

BFC was fully operational for the promotion of investment under the directions of Punjab government.

He said that all facilities were being provided under one roof to solve long-standing problems of businessmen.

Establishment of Business Facilitation Center will increase easy investment and to eliminate unnecessary problems for entrepreneurs.

As many as 106 services of 18 provincial and two federal departments would be available under one roof in the centre, he concluded.