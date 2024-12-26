Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan Thursday has emphasized that ensuring basic facilities for prisoners and their rehabilitation is the government’s top priority

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan Thursday has emphasized that ensuring basic facilities for prisoners and their rehabilitation is the government’s top priority.

He expressed these views during his visit to Central Jail Haripur.

He highlighted efforts to provide proper counseling for drug addicts and other inmates to transform them into productive members of society. “Our aim is to help prisoners re-integrate into society as responsible citizens who can support their families and contribute to the nation,” he said.

Humayun Khan announced the introduction of a video link system to facilitate meetings between prisoners and their families. This initiative, developed with the support of various organizations, will allow inmates to communicate with their families from within the jail. It is expected to ease the burden on visitors and enhance security measures.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Police Hazara, Umair Khan, Superintendent Jail Muhammad Hamid Azam, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, and other officials, Humayun Khan inspected key sections of the jail, including the kitchen, juvenile sector, and factory.

He reviewed the facilities being provided to inmates and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

Superintendent Jail Muhammad Hamid Azam briefed him on the educational, healthcare, and food services available to prisoners.

During his visit, Humayun Khan interacted with inmates, listened to their grievances, and assured them of resolving their issues. He also underscored the importance of skill development programs, mentioning that technical courses are being conducted in collaboration with the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). These courses not only equip inmates with skills for employment but also contribute to sentence reductions.

Earlier, the Special Assistant visited the Prison Staff Training academy, where he inspected the training courses and facilities provided to the staff. He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving prison management and ensuring the welfare of inmates and staff alike.