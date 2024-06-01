Providing facilities to students of Balochistan among our priorities: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that providing necessary facilities and opportunities to the students of Balochistan was among our priorities.

In a statement issued here, he said that all resources were being utilized to address the problems faced by the delayed selection for the quota allocated for Balochistan students in the medical colleges of Punjab province.

He said that in this regard, we were in constant contact with the heads of all other relevant institutions including the Governor of Punjab.

It is hoped that a lasting solution to the problems being faced by the students of Balochistan will be found soon, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that providing necessary facilities and opportunities to the students of Balochistan was among our priorities.

The youth are not only the architects of our bright future but also the partners of our present, he said adding that therefore, it was our responsibility to provide them with all necessary facilities and take full measures to secure their future.