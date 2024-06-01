Open Menu

Providing Facilities To Students Of Balochistan Among Our Priorities: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Providing facilities to students of Balochistan among our priorities: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that providing necessary facilities and opportunities to the students of Balochistan was among our priorities.

In a statement issued here, he said that all resources were being utilized to address the problems faced by the delayed selection for the quota allocated for Balochistan students in the medical colleges of Punjab province.

He said that in this regard, we were in constant contact with the heads of all other relevant institutions including the Governor of Punjab.

It is hoped that a lasting solution to the problems being faced by the students of Balochistan will be found soon, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that providing necessary facilities and opportunities to the students of Balochistan was among our priorities.

The youth are not only the architects of our bright future but also the partners of our present, he said adding that therefore, it was our responsibility to provide them with all necessary facilities and take full measures to secure their future.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Punjab All

Recent Stories

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

6 minutes ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

6 minutes ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

6 minutes ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

26 minutes ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

26 minutes ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

26 minutes ago
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

26 minutes ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

26 minutes ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

26 minutes ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

31 minutes ago
 Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

45 minutes ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan