Providing Facilities To Students Of Balochistan Among Our Priorities: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that providing necessary facilities and opportunities to the students of Balochistan was among our priorities.
In a statement issued here, he said that all resources were being utilized to address the problems faced by the delayed selection for the quota allocated for Balochistan students in the medical colleges of Punjab province.
He said that in this regard, we were in constant contact with the heads of all other relevant institutions including the Governor of Punjab.
It is hoped that a lasting solution to the problems being faced by the students of Balochistan will be found soon, he said.
Governor Balochistan said that providing necessary facilities and opportunities to the students of Balochistan was among our priorities.
The youth are not only the architects of our bright future but also the partners of our present, he said adding that therefore, it was our responsibility to provide them with all necessary facilities and take full measures to secure their future.
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BFA takes action against 3700 outlets, impose fines of Rs 38 million: DG6 seconds ago
-
Two terrorists involved in killing of seven labourers in Gwadar arrested: Zia Langau10 seconds ago
-
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers6 minutes ago
-
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC6 minutes ago
-
PM applauds FBR team for surpassing tax collection target in May6 minutes ago
-
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra26 minutes ago
-
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan's flood-hit ..26 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers26 minutes ago
-
LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collective efforts to ensure ..2 hours ago
-
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime2 hours ago
-
Two children drown in Indus River2 hours ago