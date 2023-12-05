Open Menu

Providing Favourable Environment To Industrialists Top Priority: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Providing favourable environment to industrialists top priority: minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce S M Tanveer has said that providing a favorable environment to industrialists and businessmen is the first priority and all necessary measures are being taken to solve the problems faced by them at the local and provincial level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce S M Tanveer has said that providing a favorable environment to industrialists and businessmen is the first priority and all necessary measures are being taken to solve the problems faced by them at the local and provincial level.

In a meeting with industrialists and business organizations during his visit to the city on Tuesday, he said that a business facilitation center has been established in the provincial capital while such types of business facilitation centers will also be set up in other cities of the province.

The minister said that development of the industrial sector is among the top priorities of the caretaker provincial government and measures have been taken in this regard which have no precedent in the past.

As caretaker minister, he has close contacts with industrialists, traders and business organizations, the minister said, adding that practical measures have been taken to solve their outstanding problems by approaching every forum.

He said that development of industry is actually the development of Pakistan and the Punjab province. The industrialists and businessmen of district Faisalabad are playing an important role in the stability of the national economy, he added. He also visited various textile units and met businessmen of small industries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Business Punjab Visit Commerce Textile All Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

2 minutes ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

2 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

6 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

6 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

18 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

18 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan