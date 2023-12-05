Providing favourable environment to industrialists top priority: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce S M Tanveer has said that providing a favorable environment to industrialists and businessmen is the first priority and all necessary measures are being taken to solve the problems faced by them at the local and provincial level.

In a meeting with industrialists and business organizations during his visit to the city on Tuesday, he said that a business facilitation center has been established in the provincial capital while such types of business facilitation centers will also be set up in other cities of the province.

The minister said that development of the industrial sector is among the top priorities of the caretaker provincial government and measures have been taken in this regard which have no precedent in the past.

As caretaker minister, he has close contacts with industrialists, traders and business organizations, the minister said, adding that practical measures have been taken to solve their outstanding problems by approaching every forum.

He said that development of industry is actually the development of Pakistan and the Punjab province. The industrialists and businessmen of district Faisalabad are playing an important role in the stability of the national economy, he added. He also visited various textile units and met businessmen of small industries.