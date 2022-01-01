UrduPoint.com

Providing Free Medical Treatments Top Priorities Of Provincial Government: Qadir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Additional Secretary (AS) Health Mian Abdul Qadir on Saturday said that provision of free medical treatment to the people was among the top priorities of the government and all available resources are being utilized in this regard He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures of Tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis diseases

Provincial Manager TB Control Program Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani, Provincial Manager Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai briefed the Additional Secretary about TB and Hepatitis Control Program.

They said TB and hepatitis screening camps have been set up in jails and different districts of the province in which dozens of people have been diagnosed with the disease and started treatment.

Outbreaks of TB and hepatitis have been reported in some areas, following which screening camps have been set up in the area to diagnose the disease and provide free medical treatment to dozens of patients, they informed.

They said that hundreds of people in the province were being treated every year after being diagnosed with TB and Hepatitis.

Additional Secretary Health Mian Abdul Qadir said that provision of free medical treatment to the people was among the top priorities of the government and all available resources are being utilized in this regardHe said that awareness should be provided to the people in remote areas of the province regarding prevention of TB and Hepatitis.

Director Public Health Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch, Deputy Manager TB Control Program Dr. Khurram Hadi Baloch, Team Leader Mercy Corps Balochistan Dr. Saeedullah Khan, Dr. Dad Muhammad, Aid Regional Coordinator SPO and Kamran Bangulzai Provincial Coordinator Multi Country Grant attended meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

