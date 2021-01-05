Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum (SAPM) Nadeem Babar Tuesday said provision of gas to domestic consumers was the top most priority of the state-owned companies - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The SAPM, in a press statement, said the commodity supply had been suspended to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector and non-export industries to provide gas to domestic consumers.

As per the agreement, he said, the companies were not bound to supply gas to captive power industries during the winter; however the SNGPL and SSGC continued supplying the commodity to them by last week of December, 2020.

Nadeem Babar was of the view that non-export industries could switch over to electricity due to non-availability of gas in the peak winter season.

He said there was a significant decline in local production of the gas, adding, the shortage was being met through increased import of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The SAPM said the demand of domestic consumers in December and January usually increased by two-fold and hoped that the gas pressure would normalize in the coming two weeks.