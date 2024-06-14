Open Menu

Providing Health Facilities To People One Of Our Responsibilities: Dr. Ayaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Providing health facilities to people one of our responsibilities: Dr. Ayaz

District Health Officer (DHO) Kachhi Dr. Ayaz Qureshi on Friday said that providing health facilities to people was one of our main responsibilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Kachhi Dr. Ayaz Qureshi on Friday said that providing health facilities to people was one of our main responsibilities.

Talking to media he said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in district Kutchhi, the health department has imposed emergency duty for the staff in THQ Machh, Bhag and RCD, BHUs of the district including DHQ Dhadar.

He said that it would not be allow any interruption in providing the best facilities to the intensive care patients in the hospitals across the district including Mach, Bhag Dhader.

All our efforts will be continued so that people do not face any kind of problems regarding health, if any citizen of any area, village has any kind of complaint, they can contact me in time 24 hours, he said.

He said that his complaint would be redressed immediately and departmental action to be initiated against the negligent official.

Due to the large number of problems, the responsibility will be carried out efficiently without wasting time in solving them, he said.

