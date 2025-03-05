Providing Health Facilities To People Top Priority Of Govt: DC Barkhan
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdullah Khosa said that providing basic health facilities to the people was top priority of the government.
He said this while paying a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit Aishani on Wednesday.
The Deputy Commissioner checked the OPD, medicine store and treatment processes of the patients.
The staff informed the Deputy Commissioner about the Basic Health Unit and shortage of medicines and other issues.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa issued strict instructions to the doctors and said that no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment and care of patients.
He also directed that all the staff should ensure their attendance, action would be taken against negligence.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG NAB to hold open court on Mar 116 minutes ago
-
Embassy of Romania, PNCA launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Match monitoring continues through Safe City system6 minutes ago
-
Providing health facilities to people top priority of govt: DC Barkhan6 minutes ago
-
4 additional judges of LHC takes oath6 minutes ago
-
District admin ensures price control and relief during Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on KP CS16 minutes ago
-
4 seriously injured in accident near Kohat Tunnel16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner stresses timely cotton sowing in Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made significant impact on global tourism stage in Berlin16 minutes ago
-
Punjab CS orders depts to simplify NOC issuance process16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramzan stalls16 minutes ago