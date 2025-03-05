Providing health facilities to people top priority of govt: DC Barkhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdullah Khosa said that providing basic health facilities to the people was top priority of the government.

He said this while paying a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit Aishani on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner checked the OPD, medicine store and treatment processes of the patients.

The staff informed the Deputy Commissioner about the Basic Health Unit and shortage of medicines and other issues.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa issued strict instructions to the doctors and said that no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment and care of patients.

He also directed that all the staff should ensure their attendance, action would be taken against negligence.