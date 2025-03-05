Open Menu

Providing Health Facilities To People Top Priority Of Govt: DC Barkhan

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Providing health facilities to people top priority of govt: DC Barkhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdullah Khosa said that providing basic health facilities to the people was top priority of the government.

He said this while paying a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit Aishani on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner checked the OPD, medicine store and treatment processes of the patients.

The staff informed the Deputy Commissioner about the Basic Health Unit and shortage of medicines and other issues.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa issued strict instructions to the doctors and said that no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment and care of patients.

He also directed that all the staff should ensure their attendance, action would be taken against negligence.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

31 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan