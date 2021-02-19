UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Providing Justice To Masses At Their Doorstep Top Priority: IGP

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:53 PM

Providing justice to masses at their doorstep top priority: IGP

Police is organizing "Khuli Kacheries" in the city to resolve public grievances and to provide justice at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police is organizing "Khuli Kacheries" in the city to resolve public grievances and to provide justice at their doorsteps.

Police spokesperson said in the light of the orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, 10 Khuli Kacheries have been organized so far in which large number of local dignitaries, civil society, business community have participated and this initiative will continue.

During the Khuli Kacheries, the officers listened to the issues of citizens, various problems were solved on the spot and while other were assured to be resolved soon on merit.

These Khuli Kacheries were very popular in the public and the initiative of the police is being appreciated.

IGP Islamabad in his message said that the purpose of holding these Khuli kacheries is to solve the problems faced by the citizens on priority basis, to promote the police community, to reduce the gap between police and public, to give access to a common man to senior police officer.

Objective of this he said, was to eliminate menace of corruption and to ensure prompt justice by finding out their problems.

The IGP said that, when true justice is provided to the people at their doorstep, these measures will enhance the honor and dignity of the police.

He added that the step will remove barriers between the police and the public, and create an atmosphere of trust.

"When public issues will be resolved automatically, citizens will be happy to help the police in curbing crime", IG Islamabad observed.

The IGP directed all senior officers that they must listened complaints of citizens and welcome them in Khuli Kacheries with open arms and provide maximum relief to them.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Business Civil Society Man All Merit Packaging Limited IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

4th national Mas-Wrestling Championship from Feb 2 ..

33 seconds ago

Speakers identify challenges, vulnerabilities Paki ..

35 seconds ago

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise to one month high ..

38 seconds ago

Croatian high jumper Vlasic retires after career f ..

40 seconds ago

Russia's Kasatkina wins Phillip Island Trophy

4 minutes ago

Moscow Welcomes US Readiness to Take Part in JCPOA ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.